Flashback Friday: Sudheer Babu revisits memories of ‘Harom Hara’

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Telugu star Sudheer Babu on Friday reminisced about his film “Harom Hara” and revisited some memories from the action drama.

Sudheer took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film, where he is about to get into action mode. In the picture, the actor’s back is towards the camera. The actor is surrounded by goons in what seems to be a setting of a “mela”.

“This scene still cracks me up..Revisiting the memories of #HaromHara #flashbackfriday,” he wrote as the caption.

“Harom Hara” is directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka starring Sudheer Babu, Malvika Sharma and Sunil. The film told the story of a man who loses his job and faces financial ruin, he enters the illegal arms trade, eventually becoming South India's most notorious arms dealer.

Sudheer started his acting career with a supporting role in Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed “Ye Maaya Chesave” in 2010. His first film in a leading role was “Siva Manasulo Sruthi” in 2012. The film was remake of Tamil movie “Siva Manasula Sakthi.”

He tasted success with the 2013 horror comedy film, “Prema Katha Chitram”. In the same year, he appeared in “Aadu Magaadra Bujji”. In 2015, Babu played the lead role in three films, Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, and Bhale Manchi Roju.

The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with “Baaghi” in 2016 and was seen as a character with shades of grey. In 2018, Babu teamed up with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti for “Sammohanam.” He then appeared in two other films, namely “Nannu Dochukunduvate” and “Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu”. In 2020, he appeared in the action thriller “V” alongside actor Nani

Before entering the film industry, Sudheer was the Number 1 ranked badminton player of Andhra Pradesh as well as Karnataka. He has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner. He is set to play Gopichand in the latter's biopic.

