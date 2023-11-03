Flash flood resulted in loss of Rs 250 cr in Bengals' Kalimpong: Report

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Kalimpong district in the hills of north Bengal alone witnessed a total financial loss of Rs 250 crore in the recent flash flood that led to the swelling of the water levels in River Teesta, as per a joint report sent by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Kalimpong administration to the state secretariat.

According to the GTA’s chief executive Anit Thapa, the figure of Rs 240 crore of loss has been reached after a joint review by the district administration and the GTA authorities since the first week of October.

“The review work continued in a parallel manner with the rescue of rehabilitation operations. Several people who have been displaced from their residence because of the flash flood are still staying at the temporary shelter- shades. We have sent the preliminary review only which has stated the total loss at Rs 250 crore. The final report in the matter will be sent shortly,” Thapa said.

As per the reports, 339 houses were completely destroyed in the two worst affected blocks in Kalimpong district because of the flood, while 51 houses were partially destroyed.

Initially, 1834 from 401 displaced families were sheltered at the state- run temporary shelter points, which now has come down to 401 from 108 families.

It is learnt that initially the state government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 25 crore for relief and rehabilitation for the hills. Application has also been forwarded to the Union government for central funds to conduct further rehabilitation work. “With joint assistance from the state and Union governments, the loss at Kalimpong cannot be repaired totally,” Thapa said.

