Five killed in road accident in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, July 9 (IANS) Five people were killed and three others injured in Bihar’s Begusarai district when a speeding car collided with a three-wheeler on Tuesday.

The three-wheeler was completely mangled due to the severe impact. The tragic accident occurred at Ratan Chowk under FCI police station jurisdiction in the district at 5.30 a.m.

Two of the deceased were identified as Vicky Pathak and Sentu Kumar.

Pathak was a resident of Pawapuri Nalanda and a chief technical staff of the Cancer Department at Delhi AIIMS. He was en route to Matihani in Begusarai to attend his brother-in-law's wedding.

Sentu Kumar is a resident of Shamho block in Begusarai.

FCI police station in-charge, Anjali Kumari, confirmed the fatalities and stated that the injured were rescued from the spot. All the deceased were travelling in the three-wheeler and died on the spot.

Three critically injured persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital.

“The accident happened when the three-wheeler, carrying approximately 11 passengers, was on its way from the Simaria block to Zero Mile. When the three-wheeler reached near Ratan Chowk, a speeding car rammed into it,” Kumari said.

“Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify the remaining deceased individuals,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.