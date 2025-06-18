Five killed, 15 injured in three separate road accidents across Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 18 (IANS) At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured in separate road accidents across Jharkhand on Wednesday, amid ongoing monsoon rains, officials said.

In Dhanbad district, two youths died after their motorcycle collided with a truck near the Kamalpur forest in the Tundi police station area around noon.

According to preliminary information, the bike skidded on the rain-soaked road, causing the rider to lose control before being hit by an oncoming truck.

Tundi SHO Umashankar and his team rushed to the spot and took the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police added.

In another incident, a passenger bus collided with a highway divider on National Highway 33 under the Dhalbhumgarh police station limits in East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district around 1 p.m.

One person died on the spot and around 15 passengers sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

A third accident occurred in Jamshedpur's Telco area, where a bike rider, Aman Kumar of Ghorabandha locality, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near MTC on Wednesday morning.

He succumbed to his injuries, and police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

In Bokaro district, a pedestrian named Ajay Singh was crushed to death by a truck near Balidih Chowk under Balidih police station limits. He died on the spot. Police have seized the truck involved in the incident.

Following the incident in Bokaro, agitated locals blocked the road near Balidih Chowk for nearly an hour. The blockade was lifted after police intervened and assurances of action were given.

