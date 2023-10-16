'Five guarantee' schemes implemented to provide justice to underprivileged: K'taka CM

Mysuru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the government's 'five guarantee' schemes, Indira Canteen, and Ksheera Bhagya scheme have been implemented to provide justice to the underprivileged and they are "reaching people belonging to all castes and religions".

He made the remarks while addressing a felicitation event organised by Jagadguru Sri Revanasiddeswara Siddasimhasana Sri Kaginele Mahasansthan, Kanaka Guru Peetha Mutt Mysore .

"People belonging to Backward Castes, Dalits, and minorities should come to the mainstream. More than 70 crore women have travelled under Shakti scheme for free. This scheme boosts tourism, economic activity and increases the GDP of the state. Per capita income of the state has also increased. Each eligible beneficiary family is provided with Rs 50,000 to 60,000 annually by the government which results in financial empowerment of the family," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the guarantee schemes are successfully implemented due to blessings of the people.

"Other parties make politically motivated allegations. The opposition parties are only making allegations, which are not true," he said.

Siddaramaiah recalled that he inevitably joined the Congress in 2005 after he was expelled from JDS. He further said that with the blessings of the people, he got the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the state twice.

Siddaramaiah said that he follows the secular politics and will respect all castes and religions as mentioned in the Constitution.

