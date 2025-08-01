Five Governors grace convocation 2025 in a singular honour for OP Jindal Global University

Sonipat, Aug 1 (IANS) In an unprecedented honour for O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), five Governors participated in the 14th Annual Convocation 2025 held during July 29-30.

The presence of these outstanding personalities, each of them a constitutional authority and representative of a different state or Union Territory, elevated the occasion as JGU celebrated the spirit of federalism, which is embedded in the Constitution of India and which sustains our democracy.

The 14th Convocation Ceremony of JGU witnessed the graduation of over 4,400 students across all 12 Schools and Institutes of our university.

This took place in the presence of several distinguished leaders who graced the ceremony. They were: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer and Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Other leaders and luminaries at the event were:

Justice Gita Mittal, Chairperson, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) & Former Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir; Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India; R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India; Wilima Wadhwa, Director, ASER Centre, Pratham Education Foundation; Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to the Republic of India; Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to the Republic of India and Non-Resident Ambassador (Designate) to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

O.P. Jindal Global University Chancellor Naveen Jindal, whose philanthropy led to the establishment of JGU in 2009, said, "To have five Governors preside over our Convocation is a moment of national recognition for JGU's journey, values, and aspirations. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Chief Guests and the Guests of Honour for being a part of this important occasion. Your presence and participation at our Convocation is a testimony to your commitment to the cause of higher education."

Chancellor Jindal reminded the graduating students that they were in an era with unprecedented access to technology, AI and global changes with the world being reshaped and evolving constantly.

"Your journey and your ambitions should be extraordinary," he said.

In his address, he added, "Degrees and qualifications open doors, but it is your integrity, compassion and cooperation that will determine how far you go in life. Education is not just a tool for personal growth; it is the foundation on which a nation's prosperity can be built. We live in a world of increased visibility, but the quietest acts of leadership have the most impact."

Professor C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of the JGU, said, "At JGU, we are conscious that our institution-building activities contribute to addressing broader national challenges. In this endeavour, the principles of academic freedom and pursuit of institutional excellence have underpinned our efforts. Our institutional strategy and policies have evolved to enable JGU students and scholars to undertake research that is interdisciplinary, wide-ranging in scope, impactful, and covering issues of national and global concern."

He said: "JGU has grown into an institution with over 16,000 students across 12 Schools, which brings faculty from 51 countries of the world, students from over 75 countries, and has collaborated with over 550+ leading institutions from 80+ countries to bring international experiences to the Indian higher education system. JGU's pedagogical approach as well as research and capacity building institutes lay focus on promoting interdisciplinarity through cross-listed elective courses, interdisciplinary educational background and experience, and curricula that encourage collaborative thinking and learning."

The Governors who attended the two-day-long convocation ceremonies were unambiguous in their vision of higher education, its impact and the responsibilities of young and upcoming leaders graduating from JGU.

Vinai Kumar Saxena stressed how the Delhi-NCR region has emerged as the intellectual capital of India with world-renowned universities and higher educational institutes, including JGU, in the area.

Hari Babu Kambhampati said, "India today stands at a defining moment. We are making rapid strides in science, technology, infrastructure, health, and education. Yet, our strength lies not only in material progress but also in our moral foundation of truth, compassion and tolerance. O.P. Jindal Global University has lived up to these values. It has nurtured professionals who are equipped not just with knowledge and ambition, but also with wisdom and empathy."

Arif Mohammed Khan emphasised the deep-rooted values of Indian culture, particularly respect for parents and teachers, the ideal of public service, and the inherent divinity of every human being.

He said, "Public service is an act of worship. It promotes inner growth, and that is sufficient recompense for the selfless worker. We need to understand why Indian tradition values public service and why our culture has stressed on it."

S. Abdul Nazeer said, "Education is not merely a pathway to employment; it is a foundation for nation-building. The Convocation is not the end of your academic journey, but the beginning of a new chapter, one in which you are called to demonstrate your abilities and contribute meaningfully to society. The education imparted here is deeply grounded in Indian values, driven by a pursuit of academic excellence and a steadfast commitment to innovation."

Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the convocation marks the end of formal education but the beginning of a student's professional journey.

"Today, I also congratulate the families of the graduating students for their effort and hard work. This is a celebration of the power of education, which has the capacity to transform lives," he said.

The Guests of Honour, who included diplomats, senior legal personalities and public servants, were all praises for the achievements of O.P. Jindal Global University and the rankings it has achieved in a short duration since it was set up.

Justice Gita Mittal, Chairperson, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) and Former Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, said that global collaborations of JGU are truly impressive.

"To broaden the understanding of its students, JGU has significantly advanced its pedagogy. It allows students to engage with leading academics and gain valuable insights. JGU has become a forerunner in a system of education which is rooted locally and globally engaged."

R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, said, "A university, even in its modern form, is a gurukul which sows the seeds of values and noble thoughts that guide us in countless ways.” Mrs. Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India, added, "As scholars, entrepreneurs, lawyers, policy thinkers, journalists, and public leaders, each one of you carries the values of this university. Our country aspires to become Viksit Bharat by the year 2047, where each of you will play a vital role in shaping the transformation of the Indian economy."

Wilima Wadhwa, Director, ASER Centre, Pratham Education Foundation, addressing the new graduates, said, "Three qualities will serve you well. Take responsibility for the world you inherit. Be adaptable, to innovate and grow. And give back, not just because you should, but because you can."

Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to India, said, "O.P. Jindal Global University has become a beacon. The achievements in global rankings, interdisciplinary education, and societal impact speak volumes about its vision. To the Class of 2025, who have persevered through academic rigour and even a global pandemic, I say: you now carry not only degrees, but the confidence and responsibility to shape the world."

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to the Republic of India and Non-Resident Ambassador (Designate) to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives, said, "I want to highlight the strong ties between Denmark and India built on shared values of democracy, sustainability, and innovation. We’ve worked closely on green technology and clean energy to address global challenges. together. Many talented Indians now study and work in Denmark, enriching our society as we hope JGU’s new agreement with the University of Copenhagen will create more opportunities for exchange."

Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar of the O.P. Jindal Global University, proposed a vote of thanks. Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions and Outreach and Professor Karan Latayan, Controller of Examinations, introduced the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour to those present at the convocation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.