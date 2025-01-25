First trial run of Vande Bharat from Katra to Srinagar conducted successfully

Jammu, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian railways on Saturday carried out the successful trial run of Vande Bharat train from Jammu and Kashmir's Katra town to Srinagar marking the end of all technical inspections and trials before operationalisation of the passenger service on the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

The trial run of the Vande Bharat train was conducted from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station to Srinagar station on Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.

The train will also pass through Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. Climate adaptability has also been factored in while designing the train, keeping in mind the comfort of the passengers when it comes to travelling in the cold climatic conditions of the valley.

The train can operate at temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. The chair-car train boasts advanced heating systems to prevent freezing in water and bio-toilet tanks.

In a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' initiative, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had pointed out earlier that several other nations have expressed their interest in getting semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains from India.

Vande Bharat trains, seen as a 'Make In India' success story by many, have improved safety features like the Kavach technology and state-of-the-art amenities, including accessible toilets for persons with disabilities and integrated Braille signage.

The first passenger train will now run on the track in February and Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train to the Valley from Katra railway station.

The dream of a train to Kashmir has been cherished for a long, as it will boost tourism, horticulture, trade, travel and education.

The all-weather, comfortable railway commute will end all hassles faced by the people of the valley in travelling outside during the winter months when a small trickle of rain or snow forces the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.