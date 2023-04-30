First three books of series 'SHIMLA Investigators' released

Shimla, April 30 (IANS) Minakshi Chaudhry, celebrated author of over 20 books, including the bestselling 'Ghost Stories of Shimla Hills', has penned a new series of books for children and young adults.

First three books of the series titled 'SHIMLA Investigators' was released here on Sunday.

The books were released by young readers on the occasion of the launch of Brews and Books, the first-of-its kind private book cafe here.

"I am happy that the books were released by children who love to read. I am sure the series will be liked by the young and the old alike," Minakshi told IANS.

All three books, namely 'Murder on the Bicycle Trail', 'Scandal at Scandal Point' and 'A Treacherous Beauty Pageant' are based on Shimla.

The series features a team of six (two girls, three boys and a monkey) who solve crimes, mysteries and cases which even the police cannot crack.

Minakshi has also planned an exciting initiative with Keekli Charitable Trust. This new project titled Keekli's Angels is about a co-authorship and mentoring programme for budding authors.

This joint initiative by Minakshi and Keekli Trust aims to groom children in the art of creative writing, while giving them an opportunity to co-author a book.

Minakshi said Shimla, the Queen of Hills, and one of the main tourist attractions of the country, is the perfect setting for this series with snow-white winters, misty monsoons, fragrant spring, warm summers and colourful autumn.

Mystery tales come alive in the ambiance of high mountains, tall trees, winding hill tracks and dark woods.

Vandana Bhagra, head of the Trust said, "We are excited about the co-authorship programme. These stories of mystery, crime, suspense will be set in contemporary times and will highlight the issues being faced by the young people today."

Next three titles in the 'SHIMLA Investigators' series will be co-authored by Minakshi and selected young writers.

Minakshi has also written and curated coffee table books on Himachal.

She is the founder President of SEWA Trust, which works in health, education and environment. Minakshi is also a motivational speaker and life coach.

She conducts personality development courses and runs a book club for children jointly with Keekli Charitable Trust.

Minakshi lauded the effort of the trust to launch a book cafe in Shimla. "I will be a regular here. Shimla, tea coffee and books are the best combo one can have," she beamed.

