First look of Ram Charan’s #RC16 to be released on actor’s birthday

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming action entertainer, featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that they would be releasing the first look of the film, which is tentatively being referred to as RC16, on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday.

The makers, however, chose to treat fans to a tantalizing pre-look poster that shows the intensity of the character that the actor plays in the film.

The poster released on Wednesday features Ram Charan in a captivating back pose, embodying a rugged and raw persona. His hair, beard, and serious expression add layers of intensity to his character, while the subtle yet powerful inclusion of a cigar held behind his back enhances the sense of intrigue.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film, which is being billed as a pan-India spectacle by its makers, is being presented by the powerhouse production house Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative brilliance of Sukumar Writings.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that #RC16 is being crafted on an unprecedented scale, with a colossal budget, breathtaking visuals, world-class production values, and cutting-edge technical excellence.

The movie features an ensemble of renowned actors from various film industries, creating an exciting blend of talent and star power. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal and powerful role in the film. The highly anticipated film will feature an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

The film's music is being composed by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman while its visuals are being shot by ace cameraman R. Rathnavelu. Avinash Kolla is serving as the production designer of this film.

