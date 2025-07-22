Firoz Khan named in supplementary NIA charge sheet in Chittorgarh IED conspiracy case

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Firoz Khan, a key accused in the 2022 Chittorgarh explosives recovery case. This is being viewed as a major breakthrough in the ongoing probe into an alleged terror-linked conspiracy.

Firoz Khan was arrested in April 2025 after remaining absconding for over three years. He had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, which had also issued a standing warrant for his arrest.

His name now figures in the main and supplementary chargesheets filed before the court under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A].

The case, registered in April 2022 as RC-18/2022/NIA/DLI, pertains to the recovery of explosives and IED-making components in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Initial investigations revealed that a group of individuals were actively plotting to fabricate improvised explosive devices for suspected terror activities.

According to NIA findings, Firoz Khan played a significant role in the conspiracy. He allegedly attended multiple meetings with co-conspirators and was directly involved in procuring chemical substances essential for the fabrication of IEDs.

The agency stated that he acted under the directions of Imran Khan, another key accused in the case.

Earlier, in September 2022, the NIA had chargesheeted 11 individuals linked to the case. A supplementary chargesheet followed in November 2023, further strengthening the prosecution’s case.

The latest chargesheet reinforces the NIA’s assertion that the accused were part of a larger network aimed at disrupting peace and security through planned acts of violence.

With the arrest and chargesheeting of Firoz Khan, the agency continues to tighten its net on individuals involved in terror-related activities across the country.

Investigations into the wider conspiracy are still ongoing, the agency confirmed.

