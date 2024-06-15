Fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow; no casualties

Imphal, June 15 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a deserted building near the Manipur civil secretariat complex, police headquarters and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, an official said.

An official said that three fire tenders were pressed into service following which the blaze was doused late on Saturday evening.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

According to the officials, fire broke out in a deserted building close to the erstwhile headquarters of the Kuki Inpi, the apex body of the Kuki tribe, who deserted the building after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in May last year.

