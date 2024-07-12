Fire breaks out at multi-storey Patna building; no casualty

Patna, July 12 (IANS) A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Friday evening. However, swift action by firefighters ensured no casualties.

The blaze at LN Tower spread quickly, but local residents promptly alerted the fire brigade, which managed to extinguish the flames within two hours.

Several people were reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out, however, quick action by firefighters saved their lives and everyone was rescued safely.

"As soon as we received information about the mishap, we immediately rushed there with fire engines to douse the flame. We rescued all those who were inside the building and also doused the flame. A total of 12 fire tenders were used to bring the situation under control," said Manoj Kumar Nut, a fire officer.

The firefighters' prompt response averted a major tragedy, given the proximity of a petrol pump and a rubber sheets warehouse to the building.

The flames and smoke caused panic in the surrounding area, leading to a traffic jam on the roads. Traffic DSP Anil Kumar Singh and Traffic SP Ashok Kumar Singh intervened to ease the traffic situation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

