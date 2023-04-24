FIR lodged after 2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat in Delhi

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi Police have lodged an FIR after two men allegedly opened fire outside the rented apartment of a hypnotherapist in Delhi's Sunlight Colony, an official said on Monday.

A video of the incident which occurred on Sunday, has gone viral on social media.

"An information about the firing outside the house of Sohail Siddiqui was received at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday following which a police team was dispatched for the spot," said the senior police official.

As per the initial investigation, it was found that the attackers had fired two shots on the door of the hypnotherapist's flat, and while leaving the building, they again fired three shots at the window of another house situated on the ground floor.

According to the official, after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was discovered that the two assailants arrived on foot and proceeded to the first floor, where they knocked on the door.

"However, no one responded. One of the individuals then fired two gunshots at the flat's door before escaping to the ground floor. On the ground floor, they fired three rounds before fleeing towards the railway underpass and Bhogal market," said the official.

