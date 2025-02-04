FIR against Kejriwal in Haryana over Yamuna ‘poisoning’ claims

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) An FIR has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district over remarks on 'poisoning' of the water of Yamuna river, sources said on Tuesday.

The development came just hours before the polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier, on January 29, a court at Sonipat in Haryana had ordered Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 after a plea was filed against the AAP convenor who has accused the BJP of "poisoning" the Yamuna river.

The complaint alleged that Kejriwal spread misinformation and caused panic among the residents of Delhi and Haryana with his "Yamuna poisoned" remark.

Earlier, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said that the state government has taken strong cognisance of the statement by Arvind Kejriwal regarding Delhi's water supply and has filed a case against him in the Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Kejriwal has recently said that the BJP was ‘mixing poison’ in the city’s water supply in an attempt to “create chaos... hoping the blame will fall” on his party's administration.

“The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh... but the Haryana government has mixed poison in the water coming to Delhi from the Yamuna and sent it here... it is only due to the vigilance of our Delhi Jal Board engineers that this water was stopped," said the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Reacting to the allegation, the Haryana Chief Minister also slammed Kejriwal.

“AAP-da's wooden sandals (khadau) Chief Minister Atishi Marlena ji, you are welcome on the banks of Yamuna in Palla village. There is no poison in the water coming to Delhi from Haryana, but your minds are definitely filled with poison,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Amid the raging controversy over the Yamuna River, the Haryana Chief Minister went on to drink water from the river near the Delhi border and further slammed Kejriwal for “spreading lies”.

"I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the border of Haryana without any hesitation. Kejriwal has blatantly lied. Even I'm having relatives in Delhi. The AAP convener should immediately tender an apology," the Haryana Chief Minister wrote last week on X.

