Find out what Salman Khan did right after wrapping up ‘Sikandar’ with Rashmika

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) After wrapping up his much-anticipated film “Sikandar” alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan cleaned his beard, which he had been maintaining for his character in the film.

A source close to the production revealed, “It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.”

The shooting for "Sikandar" has officially come to a close. The 'Kick' actor recently wrapped up the final phase of filming in Mumbai, alongside co-star Rashmika, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

An insider revealed that a memorable moment from the day was when Salman shaved off his beard for the first time after completing the film’s shoot. His fresh look has already taken over social media, with pictures of the superstar spreading quickly online.

Although the main shooting for Sikandar concluded in January, Salman, Rashmika, and the team returned in February and March to film some patch-up scenes and a promotional song. The source was quoted as saying, “The edit is locked, and work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release.”

The upcoming action film was filmed over a span of 90 days across various locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other parts of India. According to sources, Sikandar is crafted for the big screen, blending signature elements of A.R. Murugadoss' storytelling—such as romance, politics, drama, and revenge—alongside thrilling action scenes.

The film marks Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with Rashmika. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action drama also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

“Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously collaborated on the 2014 hit “Kick.”

The movie is slated to hit theatres during Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.