Finance panel functionaries tour Haryana’s heritage site Rakhigarhi

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, along with other members, on Tuesday, toured Rakhigarhi, a heritage site associated with the world’s oldest Harappan civilisation, in Haryana’s Hisar district.

During the visit, they learned about the 6,000-year-old civilisation, and visited mounds and also saw the remains found during excavation.

They also observed the exhibition based on the remains found during the excavation. Director of the Archaeology and Museum Department, Amit Khatri, and his Deputy Director, Banani Bhattacharya, told the Commission in detail about the remains found during the excavation.

While giving information to the commission, it was said that the remains found during the excavation tell the lifestyle of the people of that time. At that time, there were big houses made of raw and baked bricks, and people used earthen utensils. There were clay toys for children. Women used to adorn themselves with clay jewellery.

The clay tools and makeup found during the excavation and the paintings on the walls are a witness to the fact that during the Harappan civilisation, people were very skilled and, in a way, they practised skill development.

It was also informed that there used to be a very developed city here, in which roads and middle paths were built in a systematic manner.

During the excavation of mound number one, it was found that at that time beads were made from stones, which were produced prominently. During the excavation of mound number two, it was found that the security system of the houses in the city was also tight. There were guard rooms in the house as well.

There was a separate market and a separate residential area in the city. There was a systematic arrangement for the drainage of water as well. The excavation revealed that ivory items were also in use at that time. Information was also given about mound number six, where plaster of clay was used on the walls.

