‘Finally the truth is out’: PM Modi appreciates film ‘The Sabarmati Report’

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in Gujarat, welcoming the factual depiction of the incident in which 59 people were killed.

Sharing a cinegoer’s post on social media handle X praising the film, PM Modi said, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.”

“A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” said PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the train burning.

PM Modi endorsed Alok Bhatt’s post in which the latter called the film a must-watch.

The X user gave four reasons for watching the film. “Why I feel the film #SabarmatiReport is a must-watch. Let me share my views. The effort is particularly commendable because it brings out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history,” he wrote.

Bhatt said, “The makers of the film handled this issue with a lot of sensitivity and dignity.”

“On a larger point, it is worth introspection for all of us as to how the brutal burning of passengers of the Sabarmati Express was turned into a political minefield by a vested interest group, who saw it as a means to tarnish the image of one leader. Their ecosystem peddled one lie after another just to satisfy their own petty agenda,” said Bhatt in his post.

He said, “Finally 59 innocent victims got to speak for themselves. Yes, as they say, truth alone triumphs. This movie is indeed a fitting tribute to those 59 innocent men, women and children we lost that February morning.”

The film is an attempt to showcase the events of the morning of February 27, 2002, aboard the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

The Central Board of Film Certification issued ‘The Sabarmati Report’ a U/A certificate with few cuts as strong violent scenes, few muted words and alterations. The duration of the film is 126.51 minutes.

Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna and is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

At least 59 people were killed in the Godhra train burning which occurred on the morning of February 27 2002. A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

