FIH Pro League: Hockey India announces free tickets for Bhubaneswar leg

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Hockey India has announced that all tickets for the men’s and women’s FIh Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, scheduled from February 15 to 25 will be free of charge for fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

This gesture underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting the sport and creating an inclusive, fan-friendly environment. Fans can easily secure their tickets through www.ticketgenie.in by registering their details to receive a virtual ticket. With this hassle-free system, there will be no need for redemption of online purchases, ensuring smooth entry to the stadium on match days, Hockey India said in a release.

Competing in the Bhubaneswar stage of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 will be top men’s teams from England, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and India, while the women’s teams from Germany, England, the Netherlands, Spain, and India will also battle it out. Each team will face off twice during this stage of the tournament.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will begin their FIH Pro League 2024/25 campaign on February 15 with a match against England, followed by the men's team taking on Spain in their first game of the tournament on the same day.

"We are proud to host the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, a city that has become synonymous with world-class hockey. By offering free tickets, we hope to create an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium, with fans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the sport. This is a special opportunity for Odisha and India to showcase our passion for hockey on a global stage," Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey said.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “We are thrilled to make this edition of the FIH Pro League more accessible than ever before. Our goal is to inspire a new generation of hockey fans, and by removing the ticket cost, we are making sure everyone can be part of this incredible sporting event. We encourage all hockey lovers to grab their free tickets and cheer for our teams.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.