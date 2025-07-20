Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner cremated at native place in Punjab

Jalandhar, July 20 (IANS) Known as the “Turbaned Torpedo”, Fauja Singh, the India-born British Sikh athlete, who inspired millions across the world with his spirit, stamina and legacy of resilience, was cremated with full honours at his native place near Jalandhar in Punjab on Sunday.

The world’s oldest marathoner died at the age of 114 years after being hit by a speeding car with Canada-based NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon at the wheel while crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his home village, Beas, in Jalandhar district on July 14.

He sustained severe head injuries in the hit-and-run crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His family said he had a desire to breathe his last in his native place, where he had started living post Covid-19 pandemic.

Fauja Singh’s nephew, Paramjit Singh, who was settled in the US, told the media that Bapu, one of the sobriquets used for Fauja Singh respectfully, used to say jokingly, “I do not want to come back in a coffin (from abroad).”

A celebrity runner, Fauja Singh, who lived a full life despite losing his spouse and two children, rose to fame at 89 by smashing records at the London Marathon in 2000, his first, and ran nine full marathons and was one of the 2012 London Olympic torchbearers.

He never secured a Guinness World Record because he didn’t have a birth certificate.

He retired after he ran his last competitive race in 2013 at the age of 101, finishing the 10-km Hong Kong Marathon in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds.

He received a letter from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth congratulating him on his 100th birthday.

His family says Fauja Singh lived without any ailment as he owed his fitness to eating the bare minimum.

His belief was never too late to start what you’re passionate about, an embodiment of ‘Chardi Kala (rising spirits)'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid their last respects by visiting Fauja Singh’s native place.

After laying wreaths, Governor Kataria told the media that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh-Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience.

“At 114, he joined me in the ‘Nasha Mukt -- Rangla Punjab’ march with unmatched spirit,” he said, adding his legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences, describing Fauja Singh as an extraordinary person with incredible determination. “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world,” PM Modi wrote on X.

