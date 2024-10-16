Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pics with her 'fam' from Dharamshala vacation

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakout performance in Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’, dropped a series of candid photos posing with her family on Wednesday.

In the pictures, the actress embraced a no-makeup look while posing with her friends and loved ones for the camera. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actress, who is currently in Dharamshala, posted the pictures and wrote, "Fam" alongside a black heart emoji.

The first photo shows Fatima sitting with an elderly woman, while in the other pictures, she is seen posing with her friends and family. Yesterday, Fatima shared a video in which she stood on a mountain, surrounded by a breathtaking landscape.

She captioned the post, "Sukoon. Nothing fills my heart more than being in the mountains." The 32-year-old actress recently made headlines after she sashayed down the ramp as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. She wore an elegant ivory ensemble featuring an off-white shirt paired with a flared skirt and a brown belt.

On the work front, Fatima has several exciting projects lined up. She will soon be seen alongside R. Madhavan in Vivek Soni's upcoming untitled film, an age-defying love story. Additionally, she has ‘Metro In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, as well as ‘Ul Jalool ‘Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma.

Fatima will also appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the biopic of C. Shankaran Nair. Fatima Sana began her career as a child artist in films ‘Chachi 420’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’. She rose to fame with her performance in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports film ‘Dangal’, which also starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. She later portrayed Zafira Baig, a fierce warrior-archer, in the epic action-adventure film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Most recently, she was seen as Indira Gandhi in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’.

