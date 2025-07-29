Fatima Sana Shaikh calls R. Madhavan her ‘most favourite co-actor’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has heaped praise on her “Aap Jaisa Koi” co-star R. Madhavan, whom she tagged as the “most favourite co-actor” and “best guy ever.”

Fatima took to her Instagram, where she shared some of her cherished and fun moments with Madhavan from the sets of their romantic comedy drama film.

For the caption, she wrote: “Maddy & Fatty… My most favourite co-actor!!”

The actress then went on to thank Madhavan for making the entire shoot easy.

“Thank you for being so kind, generous, and for making this entire shoot feel easy and fun.”

She then thanked the star for “perfect filter coffees” and his mother’s “sambar masala recipe.”

“Also, thank you for those perfect filter coffees every morning and amma’s sambar masala and recipe. And the non stop supply of Gulaab jamuns!! @actormaddy you are the Best guy ever!” Fatima wrote.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Netflix.

It stars R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor.

The film tells the story of Shrirenu, who lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds - awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.

In other news, Fatima enjoyed a fun evening in the presence of ace designer Manish Malhotra during the India Couture Week 2025 underway in New Delhi.

After the show, Fatima and Manish celebrated by relishing some yummy Rabdi. The actress revealed she gorged on two plates of Rabdi.

"Starting night with your stunning show, which was more like a party and then ending with stuffing my mouth with 2 plates of Rabdi this is what i call a perfect night," the 'Aap Jaisa Koi' actress wrote in the caption.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.