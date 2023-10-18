Farmers near Bengaluru int'l airport oppose land acquisition, state govt to call another meeting

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday said that another meeting would be called after October 25 to discuss acquiring 1,777 acres, in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk, near the Bengaluru International Airport, for the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

His announcement came during a meeting held with representatives of farmers and the government at Khanija Bhavan that ended without any result.

People of 13 villages have been opposing the land acquisition.

Farmer leaders Baiyareddy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others who attended the meeting opposed the land acquisition.

Calling for cancellation of the preliminary notification which has been issued in this regard, they said that the lives of hundreds of farmers' families depend on this land.

The minister also told the farmer representatives that the matter could be discussed with the Chief Minister in case the intended meeting after October 25 also fails.

Patil explained that there is a provision to provide 10,800 square feet of land to farmers as compensation for every acre developed by the KIADB and the same can be used by them for commercial purposes. He also clarified that the KIADB has been in the process of acquiring lands not only in the vicinity of Devanahalli but across the state to facilitate the growth of industries.

Principal Secretary, Industries, S.Selvakunar, State Finance Commission Chairman C. Narayanaswamy, Bengaluru Rural District Commissioner Dr Shivashankar, and KIADB CEO Mahesh were present at the meeting.

