Farah wants to see the ‘forest’ Juhi has created for her ‘annoying person’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla revealed that 1000 trees are now for her husband Jay Mehta, whom she tagged as the most “wonderful & annoying person”. However, it was Farah Khan who raised the funny quotient who said that she wants to see the forest.

Juhi took to her Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself along with her husband Jay on a yacht.

She wrote as the caption: “A 1000 trees for the moossttt wonderful & annoying person I know… you guessed it right — my husband, Jay! You drive me crazy, and fill my days with endless joy and drama! Hhaappppyy Bbiirtthhhdaaayyyy .!!!!”

However, it was filmmaker-choreographer and Youtuber Farah Khan’s comment that caught the eye.

She wrote: “I want to see this forest where all these trees are growing.”

Talking about Juhi, she won the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Chawla made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the Hindi film Sultanat in 1986. She is known for her work in films such as “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”, “Lootere”, “Aaina”, “Darr”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Yes Boss”, “Ishq”, “Jhankaar Beats”.

She has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta since 1995, with whom she has two children.

Talking about Farah, she recently visited Archana Puran Singh’s house. She asked Farah Khan which was the most expensive gift she had gotten from a star. To this, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifts a car to her after every movie they make.

Dropping sneak peeks from the visit on IG, Archana Puran Singh captioned the post, "We made Farah's LAST WISH come true...Watch... YouTube Link in the bio! @farahkhankunder"

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have earlier delivered iconic movies such as "Om Shanti Om", "Main Hoon Na", and "Happy New Year".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.