Farah Khan reveals SRK’s reaction on shooting with her cook

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Farah Khan has revealed the hilarious reaction that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had after shooting for an ad with the filmmaker-choreographer’s cook Dilip.

This time for her YouTube vlog, Farah along with her cook Dilip visited Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s home, where the two guests cooked the special kulle ki chaat and Hydarbadi kebabs.

Talking to Mini and Kabir about Dilip becoming a star, Farah said: “He has shot an ad with Shah Rukh. Then he (Dilip) called me, saying that, 'you come and teach me'. So, Shah Rukh is telling me ‘mera time dekh kya chal raha hai, main tere cook ke saath shoot kar raha hun. ("Just look at my fate right now — I’m shooting with your cook!)’”

“I said ‘mera time dekh tere ko chorke, usko direct kar rahi hun. (Look at my fate — I am directing him instead of you!)’”

Talking about what the delicacies Minis will be serving, she said: “Because we have a multicultural household we will do a little Mathur and a little Khan.

“When Kabir came to my house for the first time that chaat was made. Now it is made when his films touch 100 crores,” Mini quipped.

On April 30, Farah and Pooja Bedi recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about filming the iconic “Pehla Nasha” scene from the 1992 classic Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, where the former actress famously posed atop a car.

Pooja along with her actress daughter Alaya F joined Farah for her YouTube show, where they made blueberry protein pancakes.

Farah has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, winning the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

In addition, she has worked on Tamil films and in international projects, such as Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair and Marigold: An Adventure in India and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga earning Tony Award and Golden Horse Award nominations. She has directed movies such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.