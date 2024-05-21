Farah Khan reveals Chunky Pandey is Bollywood's most 'kanjoos' person

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has opened up on Bollywood's "miser" in the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

Farah is accompanied by senior actor Anil Kapoor in the ninth episode of the comedy chat show.

During the conversation, Kapil asked: "Who is 'jyada kanjoos' between Anil and Farah."

While Farah confirms both of them are quite generous, she does mention she can tell everyone who is the most 'kanjoos' in the entire industry. With her trademark candidness, Farah dialed the person live on the show, requesting him for Rs 500.

Farah shared: "I can tell you who is the most miser in the industry. There is only one person. Chunky Pandey. I swear. Bring me my phone. I will call him and ask for Rs 500."

She calls up Chunky and puts him on loudspeaker.

On the call, Farah says: "Chunky, listen I need Rs 500." Chunky replies: "Then go to the ATM, no?"

Farah then added: "Chunky at least give me Rs 50." Chunky then said: "Hello? Kaun chahiye?"

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.