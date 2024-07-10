Family of youth, who died to alleged custodial torture, moves Calcutta HC for probe

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) The family members of a youth, who died in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district late on Monday allegedly because of torture in police custody, on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court for a detailed and independent probe in the matter.

The single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha has accepted the petition and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.

In the petition, the family members of Abu Siddik Halder appealed for a probe on whether the post-mortem examination of the body had been done following the procedures of a judicial inquest. They have also raised questions on whether the entire post-mortem process was video-recorded or not as per the norms.

On Tuesday, massive tension broke out at Dholahat in South 24 Parganas as the local people protested in front of the local police station, with some protesters even trying to break through the barricades and enter it.

It is learnt that the youth was arrested by police on June 30 on charges of stealing jewellery. The family members alleged that during the period of custody, he was beaten up in phases, which was evident from his injuries that were visible while he was presented to a district court on July 4. He was granted bail on that day and was sent to a local hospital, where he was released after some primary treatment.

Halder's mother Taslima Bibi claimed that his condition started deteriorating when he came back home, following which he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. Later he was admitted to a private nursing home for detailed treatment. However, he died late Monday night and protests broke out in Dholahat on Tuesday morning after the information was received there.

