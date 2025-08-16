Family members of nurse, found hanging in Bengal hospital, demand CBI probe (Ld)

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) The family of the trainee nurse, whose body was found in a private nursing home in Hooghly district's Singur three days ago, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into her death on Saturday.

The development comes hours after the body was sent to AIIMS Kalyani in Nadia district for an autopsy.

The decision to send the body to a central medical institute was made after the parents of the deceased nurse said they had no faith in getting the post-mortem examination conducted in a state-run medical college and hospital.

Atanu Jana, brother of the deceased, said, "After what happened in Kolkata, the way the body was taken from Singur to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, I can no longer trust the state government to conduct a fair autopsy. We also feel that my sister was murdered; therefore, we demand a CBI investigation into her death. So that the truth comes out."

The incident is a reminder of the ghastly rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last year, which sent shockwaves across the country. The family, too, had demanded a CBI probe into the matter after the autopsy was conducted in haste and cremation was held hurriedly.

On Wednesday night, the body of a trainee nurse was recovered from a private hospital.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room at the nursing home.

Surprisingly, the young woman joined the private nursing home as a nurse three days ago. She had completed her General Nursing Midwifery (GNM)- three-year diploma course- from a nursing institute in Bangalore last year. A case of unnatural death was registered with the Hooghly Police.

The family, however, alleged that their daughter was murdered.

The family has filed a murder complaint against the owner of the nursing home. Based on their complaint, the police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as nursing home owner Subir Ghora and the deceased's lover, Radhagovinda Ghatan.

Initial investigation revealed that the nursing student was in a relationship with the arrested Radhagovinda Ghatan. His home is in the Egra area of ​​East Midnapore.

The nurse was reportedly mentally devastated after Ghatan refused to marry her. There are allegations that the nursing home owner used to misbehave with the young woman.

