Fake gun licence racket: Accused evading arrest, say J&K Police

Jammu, July 26 (IANS) After 435 fake gun licences were recovered in Jammu city, the J&K Police on Friday said the accused was on the run and will be arrested soon.

The police busted a fake gun licence racket and recovered licences hidden in an under-construction building on Thursday.

Police said that information was received through reliable sources that one person, namely Tirath Singh, had stored fake licences in the building.

Singh is a resident of Gadigarh and owns a gun-selling shop. The building where he carried out the illegal activities is located near Harward College in Jammu.

“Based on the input, the police yesterday raided the building at Gadigarh near Harward College and a bag containing 435 forged gun licences was recovered along with some other documents. The raid was conducted in the presence of a magistrate," said officials here.

An FIR under sections 318(4),339, 336, 340(2), and 61(2) BNS was registered at Police Station Satwari, the officials added.

"The accused is evading arrest," said the officials, adding that more people are being questioned.

