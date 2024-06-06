Fahmaan Khan decodes why television is tagged as 'regressive platform'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Popular television personality Fahmaan Khan has spoken about why the small screen is mostly tagged as a "regressive platform" and also opened up about what he loves about being an actor.

Talking to IANS about why TV is tagged as regressive despite having progressive content like "Krishna Mohini", which revolves around struggles with gender identity, Fahmaan said: "The progressive content that has been made before, not many have worked."

"It's not that people have not tried but when I am putting so much money and effort into something and I know if it doesn't work after making it progressive then I will go back to square one… That is the issue," added the actor, who started his journey with theatre before landing in a short film titled "Ver Joints" in 2014.

The actor then went on to thank the producer and director of "Krishna Mohini" for taking up the topic of gender identity and not giving up on the content.

"1000 main se agar 100 logon main bhi pahunch gaya toh hum jeet gaye. That's what we are doing here," said the 33-year-old actor, who has been seen in shows such as "Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka", "Ishq Mein Marjawan", "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" and "Imlie".

What does he love about being a TV actor?

"The love of being on a set, in front of the camera, playing different characters. All I ever wanted to do is play characters and I have been lucky enough to be given the opportunity to play so many different characters in my life…" Fahmaan said.

The actor added that he is blessed to not get typecast in a role.

"Television main usually typecast hojata hain actors lekin mere saath aesa nahi hua hai. I have got different opportunities. People have trusted me and that is the best part about working, be it any platform," he said.

