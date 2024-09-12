Fadnavis slams opposition for 'making noise' over PM Modi's visit to CJI house for Ganesh Puja

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Amid opposition's criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud's residence for Ganapati and Mahalaxmi darshan, Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wondered why so much noise is being made about it.

In a post on X, Fadnavis, to counter the opposition's tirade, uploaded some photos in which ex-Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan can be seen attending the Iftar party hosted by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"But all of a sudden, the ecosystem became functional, as if the sky had fallen. The only difference is that the previous Prime Minister used to host an Iftar party at his residence, and it was attended by the Chief Justice. But, for Ganapati and Mahalakshmi Puja, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes, why so much noise? Opposing Hinduism, why now go to the extent of opposing Ganapati and Gauri-Mahalakshmi?" Fadnavis asked.

"Ganeshotsav is celebrated all over the country. Ganaraya is being worshiped with fervour. Yesterday, there was Mahalakshmi Puja of Gauri-Ganpati too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday went to the home of Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud and performed aarti to Lord Ganaraya and also performed Mahalakshmi Puja. The CJI is from Maharashtra. Every year, they bring the idol of Ganaraya for worship from a special Maharashtrian person in Delhi," the Deputy Maharashtra CM said.

"The question is profound. Is it not an insult to Maharashtrian festivals? Maharashtra religion? Marathi culture? And to devotion and faith to Gauri-Ganapati?" he questioned.

Fadnavis' statement came hours after opposition parties questioned the transparency in the judiciary system.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut suggested that the CJI should recuse himself from a case linked to the tussle between Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "After the festivities are over, hopefully the CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections are round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day."

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha argued that the independence of every institution is not just theoretical but must be seen.

"Ganpati Puja is a personal issue but you are taking along a camera. The message it sends is uncomfortable. The Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister are tall personalities. So what can we say if they agreed to put out these photographs in the public domain," Jha said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.