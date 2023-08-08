Eyeing assembly polls, BJP govt launched programme, spent crores on it: Goa LoP Yuri Alemao

Panaji, Aug 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Yuri Alemao on Tuesday alleged the BJP government had organised ‘Sarkar Tumchya Daari’ (Governance at your doorstep) programmes, spending Rs 13 crore, eyeing 2022 assembly polls in the coastal state.

"The BJP government had spent Rs 12.43 crore on 11 events from September, 2021 to November, 2021, before the assembly election, which exposes the fact that the government did it as part of propaganda," Alemao said.

"It is only because the administration has collapsed that the BJP government is compelled to organise events like 'Sarkar Tumchya Daari'. In the last two years, the Government has spent a whopping 13.12 crore on 12 events," Alemao said.

He said that all these events were done with Post Facto Approval.

"Rs 69 lakh were spent on the two day event at Netravali in Sanguem constituency that too without any Codal Formalities," Alemao charged.

He said that the Government is doing events through multiple departments to hide the cost of each event.

"Post Facto Approvals are taken only in case of emergency situations. Eleven events took place from September to November, but the Government could not complete the procedure before the events. This shows that there is absolutely no planning in the Government," stated Yuri Alemao.

