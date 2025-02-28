Exclusive! Niram Marum Ulagil will be an ode to mothers, says director Britto

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Director J B Britto, whose upcoming film ‘Niram Marum Ulagil’ will feature a host of stars including actors Natty, Rio Raj, Bharathirajaa, Yogi Babu and Sandy, says that his film will emphasise the love of a mother.

Talking exclusively to IANS about what inspired him to make this film, Britto said, “We now come across so many instances where we see youngsters committing suicide for simple things. There have been instances where youngsters have died because their parents did not buy them a bike they wanted or for not allowing them to play video games. Those from this generation are under the assumption that they are the only ones facing problems. What they need to do is take a look around them and realise that everybody around them also has problems that are much more intense and serious and are yet moving on in life.”

Britto says that the most precious thing in this world is the love of a mother. “To those even thinking on the lines of committing suicide, I would say, spend time with your parents. Lie on the lap of your mother for an instant and immediately you will see your mind change.”

‘Niram Marum Ulagil’, Britto says, will have four stories that are held together by a fifth story, which will revolve around the conversation that happens between two characters.

“All four stories are inspired by real life incidents. I came up with a fifth story to hold these four together and to make them as one entity. One story is set by the seaside, the second happens in Kamathipura area of Mumbai, the third is set in a rural landscape and the fourth is set in North Chennai, “ Britto explains.

Apart from veteran director Bharthirajaa, ace cinematographer and actor Natty, dance choreographer and actor Sandy and actor Rio Raj, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogi Babu, Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Aegan, Kaniha, Vadivukarasi, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suresh Menon among others.

Produced by L Catherine Shoba and Lenin, the film has music by Dev Prakash Regan and cinematography by Mallika Arjun, Manikanda Raja.

Editing for the film is by Tamil Arasan while art direction has been taken care of by SJ Ram, Dinesh and Subeandar. The film has three lyricists and three costume designers. While A.S Dawood, Acksharah Balakrishnan, Arjun Rajkumar have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film, Sridevi Gopalakrishnan, Jeeva Karunya and Rebecca have designed the costumes. Interestingly, the film has been co-directed by Melbert, Boopathi Raja and Poo Sivaprakasham.

