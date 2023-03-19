Excise scam case: Kavitha leaves for Delhi; suspense over appearance before ED

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha on Sunday left for Delhi amid uncertainty on whether she would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Accompanied by state minister and her brother K.T. Rama Rao and MP Santosh Kumar, she left for the national capital by a special flight from Begumpet Airport.

It was not clear if Kavitha will personally appear before the ED or send her representative like she did on March 16.

Hours before she was to appear before the ED officials in Delhi, she had written to the agency stating that she will not be personally joining the investigation.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader had authorised BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar to appear before the ED on her behalf.

She stated that since she was not asked to appear in person, she was appearing through an authorised representative.

Kavitha also wrote that since the petition filed by her in the Supreme Court is listed on March 24, its outcome must be awaited before any further proceedings with respect to the summons issued by the ED.

Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, filed the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the ED summons in the case.

She expressed the apprehensions that the ED might adopt highly coercive tactics and even resort to third degree measures in connection with their purported investigations.

Kavitha had personally appeared before ED on March 11

She had taken exception to the ED calling her to the office and making her sit in the office till 8.30 p.m. despite her being a woman.

She said though she furnished all relevant information and answered all queries, her phone was impounded.

