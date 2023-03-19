First Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Begins its Journey from Sec’bad Rly Station

Hyderabad: The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train commenced its journey from Secunderabad railway station here on Saturday with 100 percent occupancy as all the 700 seats on the train were reserved by the passengers of inaugural train service.

Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC flagged off the Bharat Gaurav tourist train. The passengers were given a traditional welcome as they boarded the special train which is originating from two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

There was a festive atmosphere on the platform number 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station as Kuchipudi dancers evoked cultural heritage of the two Telugu states with their enthralling performances.

The train service is called ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya’. The touristy train will take the passengers through historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj and the journey will last for 8 nights and 9 days. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is providing end-to-end services for the pilgrims travelling by the train.

