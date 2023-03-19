Asia's largest tulip garden opens for visitors in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 19 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday opened the Tulip Garden in Srinagar for public, who will be allowed access to it from Monday onwards.

Spread over 52 hectares of picturesque land on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains and located by the banks of the Dal Lake, Srinagar's Tulip Garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia.

At present, there are 15 lakh tulips in the garden of numerous varieties and colours those present a mesmerising view.

During the opening function, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a tourism boom as in just the first two months of this year, 4.70 lakh tourists have visited the Union Territory.

"In just January and February, 4.70 lakh tourists visited J&K and the figures exclude Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Last year, 1,28,000,000 tourists had visited J&K, the highest in the past many decades," the L-G said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.