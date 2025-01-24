Ex-MLA Anant Singh surrenders in Barh court over firing incident involving Sonu-Monu gang

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Former MLA Anant Kumar Singh surrendered at the Barh sub divisional court on Friday.

He is facing allegations of entering the house of gangsters Sonu Singh and Monu Singh and allegedly threatening them with dire consequences and firing on their house in Nauranga-Jalalpur village.

An FIR was lodged by Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu and Monu Singh, accusing Anant Singh and his associates of threatening them and firing.

The events unfolded on Wednesday afternoon in Nauranga Jalalpur village, located under the jurisdiction of the Pachmahala police station in Patna district.

“They have lodged an FIR against me and hence I surrendered before the court to respect the law. Now, I am going to jail following a court order,” Anant Singh said.

Rakesh Kumar, the ASP cum SDPO of the Barh range, confirmed the developments.

“Security measures have been heightened at various locations, including the court premises, Nauranga-Jalalpur village, and Ladma village, the native village of Anant Singh. Anant Singh surrendered in the sub divisional court Barh and we are waiting for the court's directive on how to proceed with the case following the surrender of Anant Singh,” Kumar said.

ASP Kumar also mentioned that raids are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals involved in the case.

The law enforcement authorities are actively pursuing leads to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

Earlier in the day, Patna police arrested two individuals, Sonu Singh and Raushan Kumar Singh, in connection with this case.

Raushan Kumar Singh is noted to be a close associate of Anant Singh.

Former MLA Anant Singh had gone to the village for negotiations with Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, the accused parties. However, the meeting escalated into a confrontation, leading to several rounds of firing by both sides.

During the clash, Uday Yadav sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Following the firing incident, three FIRs have been lodged in Pachmahala police station in the district.

The first FIR was lodged by Mukesh Singh, the house owner, who filed a FIR against Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, accusing them of illegally grabbing his house.

It is alleged that Sonu-Monu locked the house, prompting Mukesh to seek the help of Anant Singh.

Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu Singh, filed a counter-FIR against Anant Singh and his supporters, claiming that they attacked her house during the confrontation.

The police themselves registered an FIR against Sonu Singh, Monu Singh, and their associates.

This FIR mentions a scuffle with the police that occurred when officers attempted to unlock Mukesh Singh’s house during the incident.

According to villagers, the root cause of the incident was a house dispute.

It is alleged that the Sonu-Monu gang forcibly took possession of a house belonging to Mukesh Singh. Upon learning of this, Anant Singh, accompanied by his supporters, visited the site to intervene. However, this led to a heated confrontation between the two sides, escalating into indiscriminate firing.

