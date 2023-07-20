Ex-Congress party councilor in Surat detained

Surat, July 20 (IANS) Aslam Cyclewala, a former Congress party councilor of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), was detained on Thursday under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.

Cyclewala, who was once a prominent figure in the Surat Congress due to his active involvement, is currently facing several police complaints filed at different stations.

Recently, two separate complaints were lodged against Cyclewala at the Salabatpura and Adajan police stations, accusing him of kidnapping, assault, among other charges.

While he was previously granted bail following his arrest, the Adajan Police detained him on Thursday and charged him under the PASA Act.

In April, Cyclewala had come under scrutiny after three threat complaints were filed against him within a span of two weeks.

The complaints were lodged at the Udhna, Limbayat, and Adajan police stations, alleging that the co-accused used Cyclewala's name to coerce insurance company officials into approving mediclaim policies.

The earlier complaint was filed by Kuldeep Dohre, an employee of Bajaj Allianz Insurance, at the Adajan police station.

Dohre accused Limbayat resident Aftab Tahir Patel, Cyclewala, and an unknown individual.

According to the complaint, on March 1, Aftab Patel visited the Bajaj Allianz office with a rejected mediclaim file and misbehaved with Dohre and assistant manager Nilesh Parmar, pressuring them to approve the file.

The complaint says: "The accused also threatened us, claiming they were working under former municipal councilor of the Congress' Aslam Cyclewala."

The investigation into the multiple complaints against Cyclewala is ongoing, shedding light on the alleged involvement of the former councilor in various incidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.