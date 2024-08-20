Evolve alternative sources of income for farmers: Himachal Governor

Shimla, Aug 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday called on evolving alternative sources of income for the farmers owing to change in climatic conditions.

He stressed the need to establish a potato-based industry in the state.

Addressing the 76th foundation day of the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) here, he said diversification of crops could prove to be fruitful to ensure food and nutrition security for the growing population of the country.

He said that potato is country's major vegetable crop that contributes about 28 per cent of the total vegetable production.

He added that India was the second largest potato producer in the world after China and accounting for about 15 per cent of the global potato production.

In 2022-23, India reached a record high of over Rs 20 billion in the export value of potato.

The Governor said potato crop is cultivated in about 14,000 hectares in Himachal, producing nearly two lakh tonnes of crop.

Though less than the national average, yet it good and unmatched quality, it generates good income for farmers.

He congratulated the institute for developing blight-resistant potato varieties like Kufri Himalini, Kufri Girdhari and Kufri Karan.

Shukla said due to the research work and adoption of modern techniques by the institute, India has been listed as a major producer of potato in the world.

In the last seven decades, there has been unprecedented progress in the area and production of potato.

He also congratulated the institute for developing more than 70 varieties and developing aeroponic methods for production of virus-free seed potatoes.

He appreciated the efforts of the institute for the conservation of physical wealth of species and techniques.

He also congratulated the institute for obtaining more than 25 patents.

He expressed concern over the decreasing interest of farmers towards potato in the state in the last few years and urged the scientists to find out various problems related to it through research.

The Governor awarded the outstanding personnel of ICAR-CPRI Shimla on the occasion.

He also presented the North India Sports Competition Award to employees.

