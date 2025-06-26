Everything will turn out well for me: Vijayendra on BJP's new K'taka chief

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Thursday that the announcement of new state presidents, including one for Karnataka, will be made soon, and he also expressed confidence that everything will turn out well for him.

Speaking to the media here, he responded to questions about the delay in appointments. “We are a national party. The opinions of all leaders have been considered. I believe I have worked successfully and efficiently in the last one-and-a-half years, and that belief is shared by our karyakartas and senior leaders. So everything will turn out well -- for you and for me,” he said with a smile.

“There is no confusion or delay in appointing a new state BJP president. The selection process for presidents in 14 states has already been completed and officially announced. We are informed that 6 to 7 more state president appointments, including Karnataka, will be announced very soon. After that, the new national president will be named,” Vijayendra stated.

Addressing speculation about his recent Delhi visit, Vijayendra said, “I visited Delhi for personal reasons. I didn’t meet any national leaders. I went for my own personal work and have returned. Some senior leaders from the party had also gone to Delhi, and a few are yet to return. There’s a lot of speculation about major developments, but these are just assumptions.”

When asked about Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka also visiting Delhi, he laughingly said, “He is the Leader of the Opposition. If you’re saying he shouldn’t go to Delhi or meet senior leaders, what can I say?”

He added, “Ashoka is performing very well as Leader of Opposition, and MLAs are satisfied with his work. The media’s speculation about a change in the LoP position is completely baseless and false...Those who were dissatisfied have already left the party. Even those who engaged in anti-party activities have been expelled. A few people have expressed minor opinions, and recently, I, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and a few senior leaders discussed how to resolve any issues. Pralhad Joshi has already taken responsibility. Everything will be fine. There is no cause for concern."

Responding to former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda’s remark that the BJP is like “embers beneath the ashes”, Vijayendra said, “He is a senior leader. I will meet him tomorrow and discuss. But I do not agree with his statement. Minor differences in opinion are natural in any party.”

Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP of portraying Indira Gandhi in a poor light in relation to the Emergency, Vijayendra replied, “Congress leaders are foolish. Fifty years ago, when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, democracy was brutally murdered."

Citizens' rights were taken away, and many were thrown in jail. Even the media was suppressed. Yesterday marked the anniversary of that dark period. The intent is to remember that such a situation should never be repeated in this country. It is a reminder of how Indira Gandhi destroyed democracy to cling to power, he slammed.

"What else should we compare her actions to, if not to Hitler’s?” Vijayendra questioned.

On the FIR registered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the BJP social media post, he said, “There is no question of fear. Let them file a hundred FIRs. Neither I nor our workers are afraid. We are ready to face it. Such intimidation and goondaism won’t succeed.”

He questioned the Congress-led government’s credibility, saying, “Today, the people of Karnataka are spitting in disgust at the Congress government. Just calling in MLAs like B.R. Patil and Raju Kage for a quick meeting isn’t going to fix everything. B.R. Patil is a senior MLA. He directly accused the government of collecting bribes of Rs 10,000 from poor people for housing. Ministers should stop making loose statements,” he demanded.

“This government is incompetent when it comes to implementing development work. Farmers are suffering due to heavy rains. Fertiliser and seeds are in short supply across taluks and districts. Instead of focusing on these issues, this administration is engaging in mischief and corruption, intoxicated by power. Their rule won’t last long,” Vijayendra warned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.