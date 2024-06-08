‘Everything is fine’, KC Venugopal downplays Hanuman Beniwal’s ‘displeasure’

Jaipur, June 8 (IANS) Congress Organisation General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday said that ‘everything is fine’ within the INDIA bloc after Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed displeasure after he was “not” invited to the alliance meeting in Delhi.

“I spoke to Hanuman Beniwal. He is happy and everything is fine within the INDIA bloc,” Venugopal said after attending the INDIA bloc meeting.

Earlier, Beniwal had expressed his displeasure for not being invited to the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi.

Beniwal contested Lok Sabha polls from Nagaur as an INDIA Bloc candidate and defeated BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that Venugopal has spoken to Beniwal. “Everything is fine within the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.