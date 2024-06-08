Paper leaks have become integral part of exams in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) The newly-elected Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, alleged on Saturday that paper leaks, fraud, and corruption have become an integral part of exams under the BJP rule in Haryana.

“The NEET results have revealed yet another failure of the BJP government. The Centre is deceiving the youth and playing with their future. The fact that seven candidates from the same centre scored 720 out of 720 points raises questions about the exam results,” Selja said in a statement.

A probe committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court should be formed to launch a fair investigation into the matter so that meritorious and talented youths get justice, she added.

Her remarks came days after the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 were released with students highlighting the inflated marks and alleged malpractices in the conduct of the exam. Around 67 candidates bagged the top rank in the test, including around seven who appeared for the exam from the same centre in Haryana.

Selja said the numerous irregularities in the exam are akin to playing with the future of the aspirants.

“The BJP has deceived the youth of the country,” she said.

“The news of a scholarship scam of Rs 9.6 million in Kaithal has opened a new chapter of corruption. On one hand, with the collusion of officials, corrupt individuals are lining their pockets, while on the other hand, the future of the children is becoming bleak,” the Congress leader added.

She also said after the Assembly elections (slated later this year), a Congress government in Haryana will get all such scams investigated.

