Eva Longoria is lost in Spanish landscape charm

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, who is known for ‘The Baytown Outlaws’, ‘The Sentinel’ and others, is back in Spain and is soaking up the Spanish sun.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying the comfort of Spain.

She wrote, “Day one, (we are back) searching for Spain.”

In the video, she can be seen filming her make-up accessories spread across a table.

In another video, she can be seen enjoying the serenity of a hill in Barcelona, Spain. It has also been reported in the media that the actress and her husband Jose Baston are leaving Los Angeles and moving to Spain. The couple is believed to have put their $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills on the market.

Earlier, the actress went on a holiday in France. She shared an array of pictures from her French holiday on Instagram. The pictures feature her accommodation in France, presumably a heritage hotel, her son Santiago, food and drinks.

In one of the pictures, Santiago can be seen feeding the livestock while in another picture, he could be seen gorging on French fries and burgers.

She also celebrated her mother’s 80th birthday recently by taking her out for a special lunch. The actress shared two videos on her Instagram stories on the occasion showcasing the birthday celebrations of her mom.

Eva, who is of Tejano descent, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 15, 1975, and is the youngest of the four daughters of her Tejano parents Ella Eva (Mireles) and Enrique Longoria Jr. The actress guest-starred in an episode of 'Beverly Hills, 90210', which led to a contract role on the CBS Daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', where she portrayed Isabella Brana.

Eva is set to produce a Spanish-language adaptation of the television series 'Call My Agent!' for the US and will direct the first two episodes of the series.

