Eva Longoria discusses her ancestors history for TV show

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Longoria is following in the footsteps of her Spanish "ancestors" for a new TV show.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star embarks on a gastronomic tour of the country in 'Searching for Spain', and Longoria has opened up about her family history in a trailer for the series, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress, who splits her time between Spain and Mexico, after quitting the US three years ago, said in the trailer: "11 generations ago, one of my ancestors left Spain for the new world and new life.

"400 years later, I'm back to see how the land and its people have created one of the world's most exciting cuisines," added the 49-year-old actress.

She revealed that she gets to "visit long lost family" during the TV show.

"If you can preserve your food and your recipes, you can teach the rest of the world who you are."

The actress had previously explained that her decision to quit the US was unrelated to the country's political landscape. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star said that she moved to Spain for work purposes.

Longoria said on the 'Behind the Table' podcast: "I've been in Europe for almost three years. That's why I'm in Europe. I didn't leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there."

The Texas born actress also said that she's proud of her American heritage. She stressed that the US elections had no bearing on her decision to leave the country.

She shared: "I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump - absolutely not - or because of the elections."

