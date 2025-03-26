Essar Energy Transition Fuels expands UK aviation network with two new deals, reaching milestone of nine Airports

Stanlow (UK), March 26 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition’s EET Fuels (the trading name of Essar Oil, UK, Ltd), a leading force in the UK’s energy transition and aviation fuel supply, is pleased to announce the signing of agreements to supply jet fuel to two additional major UK airports.

This expansion elevates EET Fuels’ total network to nine airports across the UK, marking a significant milestone in its mission to bolster energy security and support the aviation industry’s growth.

Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at EET Fuels, said: “This milestone underscores EET Fuels’ commitment to strengthening the UK’s aviation fuel network while advancing our energy transition strategy. By expanding our supply footprint to nine key airports, we are not only enhancing fuel security and reliability for our airline partners but also reinforcing our role as a leader in the UK’s journey towards a low-carbon future.”

Ellese Munnerley, Aviation Account Manager of EET Fuels, said: “We’re delighted to have secured two new airport customers. This expansion brings our EET Fuels supply network of UK airports to nine, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality fuel solutions to our airline partners. It allows us to extend our network coverage to our valuable airline customers while the positioning of the airports also shows our ability to deliver a resilient fuel supply across the UK.”

Operating from the Stanlow Refinery in Ellesmere Port, EET Fuels is one of the UK’s largest producers of jet fuel, also supplying approximately 16 per cent of the nation’s road transport fuels and playing a pivotal role in the North West’s aviation industry.

This latest achievement builds on previous successes, including supply agreements with Manchester, Birmingham, London Stansted, Newcastle, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Leeds airports, bringing the company closer to its vision of a comprehensive and resilient UK aviation fuel network.

With a legacy of reliability and innovation, EET Fuels continues to strengthen its partnerships with leading commercial airlines, ensuring seamless wing-tip supply and operational excellence.

EET Fuels serves some of the most prominent names in global aviation -- from short-haul trips to Europe to large international carriers, and some of the largest cargo carriers in the world. This expansion is in line with EET Fuels’ strategy to integrate across the value chain by placing refined jet molecules produced at its Stanlow refinery directly into the demand centres where these are consumed.

It also aligns with EET’s broader ambitions to lead the UK’s energy transition.

Essar Energy Transition is investing heavily in low-carbon solutions. These efforts are part of a 2.4 billion dollar investment in the Stanlow site, with plans to become the leading low carbon process refinery, through the delivery of a 95 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, and to develop Stanlow into an energy transition hub, including industrial carbon capture, low carbon hydrogen production and Europe’s first hydrogen-fuelled combined heat and power plant.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.