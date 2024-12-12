Enthusiasm in Prayagraj soars ahead of PM Modi’s visit, locals & saints celebrate

Prayagraj, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Friday where he will examine and inspect the development works and preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

PM Modi will also inaugurate several development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore, perform a puja at the Sangam and visit the Akshay Vat and Hanuman temples.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will launch the Kumbh 'Sahayak' chatbot. These projects will not only help make the Mahakumbh 2025 grand and divine, but they will also give Prayagraj a new identity.

PM Modi will invite the world to the Mahakumbh 2025 during the Ganga Puja at Sangam. The people of Prayagraj are excited about the event and take pride in PM Modi's invitation to the world from their city.

Talking to IANS, Batukji Maharaj said that Prime Minister Modi is inviting not only India but the entire world to this holy land of Prayagraj, where everyone can come and sanctify their lives.

He mentioned that Prayagraj's land is so pure and sacred that from gods to sages and saints, everyone comes here to purify their soul. PM Modi's visit aims to invite people to come to Prayagraj and make their lives meaningful by taking a holy dip in the Sangam.

Educator Arunesh Singh stated that PM Modi is coming to Prayagraj on Friday to invite everyone to the spiritual gathering. He urged everyone to rise above caste and religion and take part in the spiritual event.

He also noted that he has attended every Kumbh since 1977, and this being his sixth Kumbh, he believes that the preparations this time will make it even grander than the 2019 Kumbh. He expressed pride that PM Modi himself is coming to invite everyone to the event.

Local resident Ruma Singh said that it is a matter of joy and pride that PM Modi is coming to Prayagraj to invite the people of the world to the Mahakumbh. She added that preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 have been in full swing for the past three months, and it will be even grander and more divine this time.

Another local resident mentioned that it is a special moment as PM Modi is visiting Prayagraj and inviting everyone to attend the Kumbh. They also shared that this year, unprecedented arrangements are being made for the Mahakumbh.

Deepchand, a local resident, said that PM Modi’s visit to Prayagraj to extend the invitation is a matter of pride for the entire country. He noted that Prayagraj’s appearance is changing, and people are filled with excitement as preparations for the Mahakumbh progress.

