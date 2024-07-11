YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu's Arrest: His Brother's Reaction!

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu was arrested in Bangalore for his insensitive jokes about a father-daughter relationship. After Sai Durga Tej mentioned the viral video to the police department, many cinema stars and netizens demanded the YouTuber's arrest. When the police arrested him, netizens pointed out his brother Ajay Hanumanthu, who is also a fashion YouTuber.

Being drawn into the case, Ajay Hanumanthu posted a video explaining his side. He stated that he got married six years ago and has lived separately from his family since then. The YouTuber mentioned his struggles to become a film director, which led him to move out of his house so that he would not be a burden to the family.

In the video, he called out the media and other YouTube channels for involving him in Praneeth Hanumanthu's controversy. He clarified that he had nothing to do with his brother's arrest and controversy, having lived apart from his family for six years. He requested the media not to drag him into the case, stating that he has faced his challenges.

