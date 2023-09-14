Yendira Ee Panchayithi Teaser Out

The upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is a beautiful love story set in a village backdrop. The movie has many other layers which were revealed through its intriguing teaser. Pradeep Kumar. M is producing this movie under the banner of Prabhat Creations, while Gangadhara. T is making his debut as a director. Bharat and Vishika Laxman are making their debut as a hero and heroine.

This gripping teaser impresses big time, for its unique theme, superb taking, wonderful performances, and technical brilliance. Bharat has come up with a wonderful performance, and so is Vishika. Satish Masam and PR (Peddapalli Rohit) win brownie points for their work as cinematographer and music director respectively. The teaser sets good expectations for the movie.

JP is the editor for this movie, while Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues. Kasi Vishwanath, Totapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.

The makers of this movie will announce its release date soon.