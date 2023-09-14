Kanye West gets sued again, 'forced staff to sleep on floor in makeshift bed'

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West is being sued over alleged labour violations. The labour violations include having employees sleep in "makeshift conditions" in an unfinished Malibu house.

According to documents, "(His employee) was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding. These sleeping arrangements were near open insulation. (He) did not have access to a proper bed or comfortable sleeping environment”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Tony Saxon, the plaintiff in the civil litigation against Kanye, claims that he started his employment with the rapper around September 2021 as "a full-time security and a live-in caretaker". However, Tony also claims that Kanye "utilised him for construction-related tasks."

In photos, obtained by Mirror.co.uk, thin blankets and pads are laid out on the ground as sleeping quarters. The bedding is laid on top of grey (seemingly concrete slabs) next to floor-to-ceiling windows. His food and water is laid out in the open next to the bed. Plus, his personal items are left out without proper storage. Additionally, a photo of a coworker reveals that Tony was not alone in this alleged treatment.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the unnamed coworker is seen laying on a bed on top of similar flooring. However, he does not have blankets and uses some material to rest his head in lieu of a pillow.

His bedding is set up next to a tall ladder which looms over him and surrounding the setup is other work materials. The man sleeps fully clothed, appearing to be wearing dark jeans, a camo jacket, and trainers.

In addition to egregious working conditions, Tony is alleging retaliation for refusing to comply with dangerous demands from Kanye.

