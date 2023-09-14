Army Colonel thrashed, robbed in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A 48-year-old Colonel Indian Army was thrashed and robbed by three men in South Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The Colonel identified as Vinit Mahto, a resident of Chanakyapuri is undergoing treatment at Army Base Hospital in Delhi.

The official claimed that they have arrested two accused while a manhunt has been initiated to nab the third, who is on the run.

According to the police, on Wednesday Mahto came to the Malviya Nagar police station and filed a written complaint in which he alleged that on Tuesday, he and his friend had come to Triveni Complex, Malviya Nagar, in a car after attending a seminar.

"At around 11:30 p.m, he arrived at Triveni Complex and asked a person standing there for a lighter. In response, the person began to abuse him and then grabbed him from behind. The complainant pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground. Subsequently, he called two more individuals," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

"They ruthlessly assaulted him and took his mobile phone. Another person took various items from his car after assaulting him. He felt dizzy and later discovered that two mobile phones, a credit card, his Voter ID card,

and Rs 10,000 in cash were missing from his car," said the DCP.

"We have apprehended two accused identified as Mithun, also known as Deepak(22), a resident of Chirag Delhi, and Mukul (28), a resident of Malviya Nagar. Two mobile phones have been recovered from their possession. The

third accused, Bobby, will be apprehended. A team is already working on it," said the DCP.

"A case under section 394, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station,” the DCP added.

