Why Trisha Krishnan Chose a Controversial Role in Thug Life?

The much-awaited film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, was released today. However, the film came as a rude shock to fans of the duo. It opened to mixed reviews from all quarters, raising questions about what might have gone wrong, as it falls short of the high standards set by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's impressive filmographies.

What’s even more surprising is the film’s character development and writing. Mani Ratnam, known as a genius filmmaker with a knack for creating powerful characters, has delivered some of the weakest characterizations of his career in this film.

Trisha Krishnan’s role, Indrani, in particular, has come under fire — and for all the wrong reasons. Spoiler Alert Ahead.

Indrani (Trisha) happens to be the girlfriend of Sakthivel (Kamal Haasan). When Sakthivel is jailed, his heir-successor and raised son, Amaran (Simbhu aka Silambarasan), gets intimate with her. Indrani's relationship with Sakthivel and Amaran, and her character design, aren't going well with her fans.

Trisha's character not only has limited screen time but also lacks depth and significance. Both critics and audiences are voicing their disappointment.

Amidst the backlash, many are questioning why Trisha agreed to take on such a role. “Trisha probably trusted Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam,” a filmmaker commented, on condition of anonymity.

It's high time Trisha became more cautious in selecting her roles. Her fans now expect her to double-check every script before signing on the dotted line.